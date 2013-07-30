Find Perfect Partners with Crazyoz.com Free Dating Services

Middlesex, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Crazyoz.com is a classifieds website that offers most of the services for free. The free dating facility of this website is much talked about among users. Only UK residents can avail the facilities of the CrazyOz website. Viewers can post their classified ads under the links personals, services, items, jobs, motors, property, community and job seeker as per their requirements. Personals are exclusively dedicated for dating ads. Men and women can seek perfect dating or even life partners with the help of this link. All these services are offered completely for free.



In order to post ads in personals, the ‘Post a Free Ad’ option is provided on the home page of crazyoz.com. A list box will appear and users need to select from different available options like friends, men seeking women, women seeking men, men seeking men, women seeking women, missed connections, travel buddies and others. By clicking Go, users’ ads will be successfully posted on the website of CrazyOz. Sugar Mummy and Sugar Daddy ads cannot be posted for free as a specific fee is required to be paid by customers. Apart from that, other dating ads are free of cost.



The website says, “We simply provide a free service where you can post anything you want to buy, sell or you are looking for obviously within the law.”



The Personal section also has categories that covers dating stories, and secrets and confessions in which one can post their stories related to dating. Viewers are allowed to read such confessions and stories. Apart from free dating related posts, these stories can also be made available online through crazyoz.com for free. Users of this website should also follow certain general rules listed. Contents of postings must be within EU or UK legislations. The CrazyOz privacy statement guarantees that all personal information collected from clients will be kept confidential and secured.



The users of crazyoz.com free dating service can share their views and opinions with a number of other people. This website also warns dishonest people as they will scam customers out of money and time. Customers can upgrade to an option called Premium Ad with which all posted ads will be more noticeable when compared to free classifieds. This website also provides detailed information regarding free ad and paid ad postings.



To get more information about CrazyOz free dating, visit http://www.crazyoz.com.



About CrazyOz

The CrazyOz website was started by a computer programmer named Oz. This website was previously known as OzAdz.com. The owner of crazyoz.com has tried to put more features related to classified ads for free. This website is made available to people from the United Kingdom only.



Media Contact

CrazyOz.com

Address: 242 Kingsland Road

London E84DG

Email: support@ozadz.com

URL: http://www.crazyoz.com