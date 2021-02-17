Find Premium Slim Wind Deflectors and Truck Tailgate Cover at Wade Auto

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Wade Auto offers a wide range of automotive accessories, including floor mats and floor liners, cargo mats and cargo liners, slim wind deflectors, buy deflectors, covers, and many more. They offer free shipping on orders made over $59.95. All the products they provide are USA-made and are made of top-notch aircraft grade acrylic and high impact ABS plastic. They have an e-commerce site where clients living in different parts of the country can shop with ease online at the comfort of their homes.



Offer insight into why individuals should consider buying wind deflectors for their vehicles, the company spokesperson said, "Those who never drive with their windows open may see wind deflectors as an unnecessary expense and extra hassle. But that isn't true. Wind deflectors help in re-directing airflow to eliminate the problem of unpleasant wind buffeting inside the vehicle without sacrificing ventilation. Also, wind deflectors serve as aero pieces, they usually direct water away from side window glasses. In the rain, this reduces the amount of water that travels across a car's side windows. Thus, water is prevented from blobbing into gelatinous-like pools that ripple across one's windows at speed. And because that doesn't happen, dirt and other toad condiments aren't deposited across the entire window surfaces thus, staying much cleaner and vision isn't obscured."



Wade Auto is a reliable wind deflectors supplier based in Utah. They have slim wind deflectors for 2019 Honda Ridgeline, 2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2017 Nissan Armada, 2019 Dodge Ram, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, 2018 Ford F-150, 2017 Honda Ridgeline, and many more. Their slim wind deflectors are designed to allow controlled airflow into a vehicle without the driver and passengers being windblown. Moreover, during wet driving conditions, the slim wind deflectors can reduce window fogging. The slim window deflectors are only available in a high gloss smoke finish.



Speaking about the company's refund and return policy, the company spokesperson said, "To those who may not be satisfied with the merchandise they purchase from us can return them to us for a refund. Clients should make sure that they contact our customer service team for a return authorization number, which is required for all refunds and returns. Therefore, those merchandise returned without the number will be refused. To be eligible for a refund, clients should ensure that they return the merchandise in resalable condition with all original packaging. This includes instruction sheets, hardware kits, and preparation pads."



Purchase truck tailgate cover/ tailgate cap from Wade Auto. Their tailgate covers provide premium damage protection to truck's tailgate. They are easy to install, and therefore, they can be quickly installed using 3M automotive tape. The tailgates covers/ tailgate caps have been designed using state-of-the-art computer drafting software to ensure an ideal fit and are manufactured out of a high-impact ABS. The company's tailgate covers/ tailgate caps have a limited lifetime warranty. To buy, clients can visit the company's website.



About Wade Auto

Wade Auto is a company that is focused on protecting and preserving clients' cars by offering premium automotive accessories. Those wanting the best custom floor mats for trucks can contact the company.



Contact Details



Company Name: Wade Auto

863 South 500 West

Salt Lake City, UT- 84101

Telephone: (801) 355-0972

Email: customerservice@wadeauto.com

Website: https://wadeauto.com/