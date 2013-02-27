Find Standard Gems at Bello Jewels Online Store

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Despite the steady growth of online gem stores getting hold of genuine, natural gemstones and gem jewelry has not been easy. Bello Jewels, a reputed gems and jewelry store specializes in custom jewelry designs. Guaranteeing products of superior quality, the company ensures that every product ordered by customers is crafted to perfection with great care.



“We focus on intricate details, contemporary designs and scheduled deliveries” asserts the company, adding that they ship products anywhere including all of Australia, Europe and the USA. The precious gemstone website features a wide collection of products including loose gemstones, original birthstones, spiritual and Vedic stones, Sterling Silver jewelry, gold diamond jewelry and loose natural diamonds. With state- of- the- art infrastructure, the company holds on to international standards in its operations. Exclusive 17 mukhi certified natural rudraksha beads from Nepal are a highlight among its choice offerings, with original rudrakshas are hard to chance upon.



With only a click to buy gems online Bello Jewels are crafted to match the customer's requirements and are designed for customers of all ages. The precious gemstone website features photographs of the actual product that the customer receives, and also provides attractive special offers every day. The products come with a 14 day 100% money back guarantee and every loose gem is guaranteed as a natural product. The creativity of the designers is evident from the fact that each product showcases the rich Indian tradition and craftsmanship.



Each stage of production right from the raw materials procurement to product shipping is carefully monitored by the company's experienced quality control team. They offer customized jewelry to clients from various sectors, including individuals and fashion designers. To know more about the Bello Jewels product range, customization options and special offers, visit the gemstone site here.



About Bello Jewels

Bello Jewels have been providing genuine gems and gems jewelry for about 9 years since the company was set up in 2003. The jewel store guarantees customer satisfaction and ensures swift delivery anywhere across the globe. The artistic craftsmanship of the jewelry has made it one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of precious gemstones.