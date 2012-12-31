Find the Best Swiss Properties for Sale at Mark Warner Property

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Advising clients ranging from individual private investors, clients and homeowners to major developers and investors, Mark Warner Property puts teamwork, innovation and their passion for property at the heart of everything they do. Buying a property in Switzerland is relatively straight forward, but buyers need to be aware of several laws that are unique to the Swiss property for sale – Mark Warner Property is an expert in all these.



Stable economy, good and robust climatic conditions, well organized rail systems, a lower crime rates, good education system, attractive tax incentives, sophisticated lifestyles, etc. are some of the factors that makes Switzerland a great location to buy a property. Considering all this, it makes sense to buy property in Switzerland and receive tremendous benefits.



Talking about the role the company plays, Managing Director Giles Gale comments, “Mark Warner Property is dedicated to finding the very best Swiss & Austrian alpine property for sale and guiding you through your purchase in these exciting holiday home destinations. Our aim is to source high quality developments in prime tourism areas that would have traditionally been sold locally and never reach the wider international market.”



The Swiss Alps shares a border with some of the finest ski resorts in the world including France, Austria and Italy. These are incredibly popular areas for snowboarders and skiers to move to; in such situations buying ski property in Switzerland is the preferred option. Similarly, Champéry property is becoming a popular investment opportunity as it is the best location that boasts travel and tourism in the region and brings high-end travelers from around the world.



Inviting new customers and investors, Mark Warner Property claims that all those who are interested in buying a property in Switzerland, Champéry, or the Portes du Soleil need to get in touch to arrange a visit to the property. With easy access to Geneva, Lac Léman and the Montreux-Riviera, Champéry is the perfect location for year-round living.



