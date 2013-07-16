Find the Easy Solution for Drungk Driving and Stop Yourself from DUI Conviction

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Even if fatalities have gone down recently, there is still no avoiding the fact that ALL drunk driving accidents are completely preventable. Though everyone by now knows that getting behind the wheel is a risk, 31% of all traffic deaths in 2010 were alcohol related. Experts say that prevention and treatment are the key, providing something not satisfied by penalties. Legal-Yogi would like to offer some insight on preventative measures and solution to drunk driving for concerned people:



- Facts About Drunk Driving

- Penalties

- Practical Deterrents

- Personal Drinking Prevention



Facts About Drunk Driving



It is important to know how much the presence of alcohol can change driving risks. While there are few fatalities for drivers under .08% BAC(the minimum to be considered under the influence), most with a BAC higher than .15% do end up in fatal crashes. The risk of a fatal crash is 385 times higher for someone driving with a high BAC than sober drivers. The risk almost doubles for males, especially those with prior DWI or drug history.



Penalties



Experts comment on how drunk driving victims and prevention activists feel that penalties such as the typical vehicular manslaughter sentence - which in most cases lasts less than the lifetime of pain it causes in the families of victims - lacks true justice and is not preventative. A lot of people these days complain that typical types of sentencing are inadequate.



Outside of jail-time, and fines, some which could be considered solutions to drunk driving include license revocation and vehicle impediment.



Prevention through Treatment



Many experts feel that the most effective measure is assigned treatment. Court assigned treatment programs are mandatory along with DUI sentences. Separate courts, referred to as DWI courts, or accountability courts, have proven success by issuing treatments for their addiction or alcoholism. For future generations of drivers, education is the most crucial prevention, increasing awareness and giving people the sense to take control.



Personal Prevention



The average person has the power be a solution for drunk driving, both to themselves and others. It starts with everything rudimentary; from avoiding certain roads at night, to learning defensive driving, volunteering to be a designated driver, and inspiring others to be a designated driver.



Some not so obvious hints for preventing drunk driving, in both oneself and others, include being more aware of the alcohol content of the drink, varying one’s activities, creating parties that are comfortable, social, and less drinking oriented, have sober people around, and are regulated in terms of the party duration and drinking rounds.



