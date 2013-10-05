Find the Lowest Prices on Hong Kong Hotels and Singapore Hotels with Cheaptravelbooker.com

Kristiansand, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2013 -- Cheaptravelbooker.com is an established online travel comparison site that specializes in all your travel needs. They now are the site to check for all of your Hong Kong and Singapore needs. They offer the cheapest hotel and travel rates.



Discover Hong Kong amongst the thousands of others who flock there each year. Whether you are visiting during October when they celebrate Halloween all month or during the Chinese New Year you will need help deciding on where to stay and how to get there. This is where a travel comparison site like www.cheaptravelbooker.com can help.



“We are a leading hotel and travel price comparison site. We use advanced search technology to find the best prices from hundreds of travel suppliers. You can find the best rates on hotel rooms, flights, and rental cars. You could save hundreds on your next vacation by booking with us. Having traveled extensively, we know how important proper travel arrangements are. One more reason to choose us,” says Svein Holte of www.cheaptravelbooker.com



Why use Cheap Travel Booker?



- Find the lowest hotel rates

- Search 200K hotels world-wide

- Check Real Customer Reviews

- Search hundreds of airline prices

- Find the best price for your rental car



Cheap Travel Booker not only offers the price comparison amongst major companies like hotels.com, Expedia, Priceline, Travelocity, and more, but does it all in one site. Instead of traveling from site to site to check prices, Cheap Travel Booker will do it for you all in one place. Just go to www.cheaptravelbooker.com to check them out.



Cheap Travel Booker was founded in 2013, after much thought went into finding a way to not only offer discounts on travel needs, but a place where you could book all of your travel needs for the cheapest rate. When you book hotels now, you can get up to 40% discount.



Contact

Svein Holte

Address: Kirsten Flagstad vei 16c, 4621 Kristiansand, Norway

Phone: +47 47175930

contact@cheaptravelbooker.com

http://www.cheaptravelbooker.com

www.Facebook.com/cheaptravelbooker