Find the Perfect Party Venue in London as Lockdown Restrictions Ease

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Many of the top party venues in London are looking to take bookings. As we enter the second phase of lock on the 12th of April and the 3rd phase approaching on the 17th of May, confidence in getting back to a new normal is rising. This is being reflected in the rise of bookings for venue hires.



The third phase is tagged for 17th May which will allow most life events, weddings, parties to be organised with restrictions. It means that the hospitality sector can see the much, needed light at the end of the tunnel and individuals and event planners can start looking and booking party venues in London to host the event pilots aligned with government restrictions.



The leading London venue booking platform, Venuebility.com has announced the latest list of some of the most-quirky party venues in London.



"There are thousands of party venues in London to choose from and with the ease of the lockdown, a successful rollout of the vaccination programme and event pilots due to take place, it is time to start thinking about where to have your party." As stated by Gail Heron from Venuebility.com. She went on to say "Whether it is a missed milestone from the last year, an event for your clients, your returning team or just a celebration of getting back to normal, here are five that are quirky, stylish and above all, fun."



Venuebility.com showcases some of the most, quirky party venues in London to make your unique party venue a time to remember from one of London's largest pub garden with retractable roof, a delightful space hidden under four Victorian railways arches, a Scandinavian themed sports and party bar, roof terraces and suites. There is a vast selection of party venues in London to cater for your imagination.



Venuebility.com offers an e-commerce platform, helping clients to shortlist their favourite suppliers or party venues that meet their client's expectations and budget. Its simple to use and a 'go to' tool in making your event a grand success. Those looking for a perfect party venue can take a look on www.venuebility.com



Venuebility is a revolutionary e-commerce platform where event planners can find and book a venue online, connect with a broad spectrum of event suppliers and get guideline costing for their event. Venues can showcase their spaces, pricing and availability and suppliers their services and credentials for free. The concept harnesses the power of technology and puts behind the frustrations of time-consuming manual event planning. We promise to offer a 360-degree online event planning experience - simplified and modernised.



