FindCoaches.com Announces Availability of a New Online Marketing Resource for Coaches

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- A new online marketing resource for coaches — FindCoaches.com announces the immediate availability of a new online marketing resource for coaches, enabling coaches from around the world an opportunity to create an online presence. There are categories for Life, Wellness, Business, Retirement, Career and other coaching specialties.



“Findcoaches.com will increase visibility for coaches and provide a direct connection with people searching for coaches. We see this as a tool for new and established coaches to expand their client base.” said Katie Nova, co-founder of FindCoaches.com.



Coaching is a Growing Field



The field of coaching offers 1st and 2nd career opportunities to a wide range of people. According to the 2012 International Coaching Federation Global Coaching Survey, there are more than 47,500 coaches worldwide. These coaches earn close to $2 billion a year coaching. For many of these coaches, finding new clients is an ongoing task, one that they oftentimes find challenging.



“There are literally tens of thousands of searches every month for coaches online. Coaches who are not found online are missing a big opportunity. We hope that findcoaches.com will help coaches capitalize on the opportunities online,” said Brian Asbjornson, co-founder.



FindCoaches.com is a registered trademark of FindCoaches.com and K & B Creative, LLC in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, press only:



Katie Nova

808-315-6319

katie@findcoaches.com



For more information on a new online marketing resource for coaches

www.findcoaches.com