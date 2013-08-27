Finding a Bangkok Apartment for Rent Is Just a Click Away- Home Connect Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Bangkok, with its population of over 10 million inhabitants, is one of the busiest cities in the world. As much as it is known for its vivacious night life, the capital of Thailand is also reputed for its temples, canals and palaces. Also known as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok is one of Asia’s best tourist destinations and fast growing business hub. Finding a house in Bangkok might look like a tedious job, especially for the expatriate community. But to make home hunting easy for locals, tourists and expatriates, Home Connect offers quick and easy online services.



Home Connect Thailand is a Bangkok based rental listing website that offers unparalleled expat home search for people looking to rent a house in and around the city. With over 30 plus years of experience in the real estate market in South Asia, Home connect has the most comprehensive and largest property portfolio to help clients find their dream homes in Bangkok. The company offers landlords and tenants top notch real estate services. Their portfolio contains over hundred condos, service apartments, individual houses and more. All the houses in Home Connect data base are carefully selected by market value.



Choosing a Bangkok Apartment for rent is an important yet confusing task especially for non natives. Home Connect Thailand helps expats and natives find a right home based on the client’s location preference, budget and style. One advantage that natives have is that they can visit the house in person and decide if they want to rent it or not. But expatriates do not have that luxury. Realizing this, Home Connect lists out their homes with clear photos (of every room), descriptions and exact location details to help expatriates choose a house of their choice. Irrespective of the budget, all the houses listed on the site have a video clip, showing every room in every angle to give a better understanding of the house before people decide to rent it. The Home Connect website also has a building directory which gives a clear picture of condos and the buildings they are connected with.



Bangkok’s tourist traffic includes people from all over the world who fly into the cosmopolitan city for fun and business. People who come to Bangkok for a long period of stay (over a month) now prefer Bangkok Apartment for rent rather than checking into a regular hotel. Home connect is the perfect place to find a rentable home anywhere in the city. They have apartments, condos, serviced apartments, single house or house in a compound of various price ranges. People can choose one, two or even five bedroom houses or studios from a location of their choice.



Home Connect site also helps people find a house based on the metro areas. From ARL Phayathai, BRT Sathorn to MRT Queen Sirikit Convernstion and MRT Silom, the company’s data base consist of houses close to all metros to make it easy for people to travel back and forth. The highlight of the company is that they don’t charge the renters for their service. This makes High Connect one of the most affordable home rental services in the country.



“Home Connect is the best site to find Bangkok Apartment for rent. I travel to Bangkok at least thrice a year and I always look for a private house or studio to stay for a month or two. I have found the best places through the site because they have clear cut pictures and videos of each and every house. It is easy to find a house through Home Connect because they list out the metro areas too” – Rodney Wong, Malaysia



“It used to be pretty to find an authentic scam free rental service in Bangkok. But once I found Home connect I have never had that problem. They offer the most beautiful houses for rent at an affordable price. My friends and I always go to Home Connect to find houses because they offer straight forward service with no hidden cost” – Yvonne Hansz, Bangkok



Home connect covers almost all the areas in Bangkok including Ari, Asoke, Bang chak, Bangna, Chaeng Wattana, Charoen Krung, Chit Lom, Ekamai, Kluaynamthai, Langsuan, Lat Phrao, Lumpini, Min Buri, Nana, Nonthaburi, On Nut, Phayathai, Phrom Phong, Phloenchit, Rama 3, Rama 4, Ratchadamri, Ratchathewi, Ruamrudee, Saladaeng, Sathorn, Siam Square, Silom, Srinakarin, Sukhumvit, Thonglor, Thap Chang, Wireless road and more. Home Connect is also a platform for property owners to list their home or apartment on their site to rent it out for natives and expatriates.



Media Contact



Name: Johannes

Phone: +66 2687 7988

Email: info@homeconnectthailand.com