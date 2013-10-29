Finding a Filipina Partner for Life- Cherryblossomdating.com

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Different countries have different cultures especially when it come to marriage or finding partners. To find genuine love using an Asian dating website, the one thing a person will need to do is study the dating culture of the woman’s country. For example, if the lady is a Filipina, it will help to research on how people become acquainted and court in the Philippines. Unlike women from Western countries, the typical Filipino woman does not go out of her way to find a date; she just waits for the man to initiate the process of “ligawan”. Ligawan is a Tagalog word which means courtship.



There are many dating sites on the internet which raise false hopes and make their users spend a lot of money without helping them find life partners. However Cherry Blossoms Dating one of the oldest international dating sites out there. It started in 1974 as a picture personals company, where men would look at a pictures catalog of different women from Asia and write to the women they like. These days, while the company that owns Cherry Blossoms Dating no longer publishes a picture catalog, users can still meet different Asian women through its official dating site.



Here on Cherry Blossoms Asian Dating, there are many beautiful women whom people can proudly introduce to their family and friends, although this is not to say that all Filipinas are beautiful but they are genuine. A real website, Cherry Blossoms Dating advices their users the way to make sure that their choice is genuine as well unlike other websites. They advice:



- Do not make up their mind based on the picture alone

- It is important to ask questions and be friends for at least three months before taking the next step.

- Take time in choosing a partner as this will turn scammers away.



About CB Filipina Dating Tips & Advice

CB Filipina Dating Tips & Advice is a definitive resource for dating Filipino women and understanding Filipino culture. They provide useful information which will help people understand, and more importantly, make their romance with a Filipina a success. This site is authored by Dani Choi . She graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from the University of the Philippines. She current lives in South Korea with her Korean husband.



Media Contact:-

Name: Dani Choi

Email: sizzlinglumot@yahoo.com

Location: Philippines

Website: http://cherryblossomsdating.info/