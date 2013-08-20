Finding a Mate God's Way: Compelling New Book Inspires Christians to Trust in God's Word to Find the Perfect Match.

Orangeburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- For many, true love strikes when Cupid shoots his arrow. However, for millions of steadfast Christians, God leads the process of finding the perfect match and his divine word supersedes all other factors.



Helping Christians embrace this gift and find their one true love with ease, South Carolina’s Gregory Backmon is delighted to announce his powerful new book.



‘Finding a Mate God’s Way’ is the first book of its kind to explain and inspire the true role of the Lord in the process of finding life’s special friend.



Synopsis:



For a Christian, dating the traditional way—meeting someone out in public, through a friend, or over the Internet—can be quite difficult. The world we live in is driven by sex and lust, pressuring single people to engage in premarital intercourse. As a result, many people find it difficult to find true satisfaction.



Seven Simple Steps of Finding a Mate God’s Way challenges you to take a stand, showing that you can date while living holy before God. Author Gregory Backmon offers practical advice on finding a suitable mate by setting standards and boundaries, walking in the Spirit, making wise decisions, and avoiding the traps of the enemy.



Don’t waste time searching for temporary gratification of your flesh.



This handbook of Christian relationships will encourage you to date with the purpose of finding the man or woman God has created especially for you.



As the author explains, Christians enjoy a divine privilege when it comes to dating.



“In order for the relationship to work and be successful both parties must recognize the importance of their relationship with God and His Word first. This book teaches how to have a fulfilling, meaningful and satisfying relationship that will glorified God and how it is possible for Christians to date without having sex before marriage,” says Backmon.



Continuing, “In this book you will also learn to set standards and boundaries, walk in the spirit, gain wisdom in making sound decisions. Learn how to avoid the traps of the enemy. Learn how to be led by God in choosing a mate and much more.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent attempts he is taking to change the lives of millions of people. With the book’s popularity and demand increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Finding a Mate God’Way’ is available now. To place an order for the book, contact: Creation House A Charisma Media Company 600 Rinehart Road Lake Mary Florida 32746 Phone 1-800-283-8494 http://www.CHARISMAHOUSEB2B.com.



The book can also be purchased from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Family Christian Bookstore, Books A Million, Wal-Mart Christianbook.com, Overstock.com, your local Christian Bookstore, Parable Christian Bookstore, Ebay.com, berean.com or go to Google - ISBN number-9781621363118.



About Gregory Backmon

Gregory Backmon received the call to teach the Word of God more than fifteen years ago. With a strong emphasis on intercessory prayer and faith confessions, Elder Backmon teaches how to live victoriously by exercising the authority given to children of God.

Gregory and his wife, Ghislaine, live in Orangeburg, South Carolina, with their four children and one grandchild.