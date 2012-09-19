Finding a Plumber You Can Trust Through Referral Web Site

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Canadian consumers recently ranked plumbing problems as one of the top stress-related home ownership problems one can face. With that in mind, Certifiedlocalpro.com website owner, Steve Kaldis has created a clearing house where top rated Vancouver plumbers, heating contractors and drain specialists can be found on the Internet. "Every member of the site sports an A+ rating and is a member of the Better Business Bureau, so you can be sure to have a quality Vancouver heating, plumbing or drain contractor at your beck and call, who is reliable." Says Kaldis.



Plumbing problems go far beyond leaky faucets, these days. Whether your home is facing a flooded basement, plugged drain or heating that has gone off in the middle of the night, CertifiedLocalPro.com has a list of ready to go contractors at your beck and call. According to Kaldis, "It is times like this when you need to trust a local plumber. Most plumbers are in the background until you need one, and then of course they are very important all of a sudden. Every Vancouver plumbing contractor listed here was researched for credentials and work ethics. All associates have an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, guarantee their work and have great track records." This gives homeowners peace of mind and reduces the stress associated with plumbing problems.



Kaldis knows that heating, cooling and plumbing problems never happen at convenient times. He explains, "Central heating and forced air is common in Western Canada. Other forms of residential heat are radiant heat or in-floor heating, electrical base boards and traditional fireplaces. When any of these appliances stop working it’s usually at the most inconvenient time. The baby could be crying, kids huddling under blankets and you’re just plain miserable." That knowledge is what prompted this site; to provide quality contractors you could trust not to take advantage of the situation to homes in need of assistance.



Drain issues are another common problem for homeowners in the Vancouver area. According to Kaldis, "Failed perimeter drains can cause a flooded basement situation and need to be replaced sometimes. Before you panic call us and have one of our technicians come out to look at what’s going on. There can be a number of solutions, but a wet basement is something you want to take care of immediately before it floods." Having a Vancouver drains specialist to call can make all the difference, Kaldis continued. "If you are fortunate enough to only have a dirty drain problem, then you might want to consider scheduling regular maintenance and have one of our plumbers inspect your property every year. Avoiding problems will definitely save you big bucks in the long run and help preserve the value of your home."



About Certified Local Pro

CertifiedLocalPro.com features plumbing and heating technicians on call, ready for anything 24/7. Treating the leaky faucet, plugged toilet, or the sewer that has backed up, a technician can be dispatched to the home quickly.