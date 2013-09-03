Finding Bellevue Homes for Sale Now Made Easy with Keller Williams Realty

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- It can be a tough job to find the perfect property in a popular and highly desirable location, in such locations properties are hard to come by and are usually picked up fast because of their desirability. Bellevue WA is one such place where real estate is known as prime land because of its value in the market. Bellevue is the core of the region to the east of Lake Washington that is referred to locally as "the Eastside", across from Seattle.



Bellevue WA is known for its natural beauty, amazing community, its modern, up class feel and incredible growth potential. Due to all these great features Bellevue WA real estate prices and homes for sale in Bellevue WA are among the most expensive in Washington. This place is home to many different communities, the communities within Bellevue include Bridle Trails, Crossroads, Eastgate and Cougar Mountain, Factoria, Newport, Somerset, Sunset, West Bellevue, West Lake Hills, Wilburton, and Woodridge. This place is preferred by many families and Bellevue homes for sale are quickly snatched up because the Bellevue WA communities are regarded as the best communities to raise children. Bellevue has a lot of great things to offer to business owners due to this great growth potential. In 2008, Bellevue was named number 1 in CNNMoney's list of the best places to live and launch a business. Bellevue was also ranked as the 4th best place to live in America.



People who are searching for properties in Bellevue, can trust Keller Williams Realty to find the best property in Bellevue for them through their high quality and most reliable real estate services. This is the number one trusted source for Bellevue real estate as well as Clyde Hill, Medina, Hunts Point, Yarrow Point, Mercer Island, Kirkland, Redmond, Renton, Newcastle, Issaquah, Sammamish, Woodinville and Seattle real estate. People who are buying their first home in Bellevue WA will be able to find their dream home with the help of Keller Williams Realty. Because Bellevue is such a highly desirable place for real estate, it would be most beneficial to trust the best Realtor in the area which is Keller Williams Realty.



On the other hand, people who are selling a property in Bellevue will also be able to get the best money for their property in the quickest time through Keller Williams Realty because from buying and selling, short sales and foreclosures, to home mortgage loan and investment properties, they have experts in every field to guide property buyers and sellers to achieve their real estate goals in the best possible manner.



For more information please visit: http://www.bellevuelive.com/



Media Contact:



Max Lee

Keller Williams Realty

Bellevue, Washington

Email: bellevuelive.com@gmail.com

http://www.bellevuelive.com