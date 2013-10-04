Finding Cheap Auto Insurance in Florida Is Now Easy with This New Website

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Recently launched Florida Cheap Car Insurance web site have made an announcement that Florida Drivers can now stop overpaying for Auto Insurance.



David Battle, Marketing Manager of Florida Cheap Car Insurance, states that "Car insurance providers in Florida are competing strongly amongst each other and as a result, are now offering extremely high discounts for many drivers that qualify."



"Florida drivers who have not checked their rate in the past 30 days are now urged to join many drivers saving 30%, 40% or even more than 50%. Imagine what you could do with an extra $300*, $400* or even $500* for just a few minutes of your time?" says David



Florida Cheap Car Insurance, is a new and different quote comparison web site that instantly researches the internet to find Florida drivers 'hidden gem' insurance providers (out of the hundreds in Florida) that give incredibly high discounts.



According to David "This is one of the reasons why our free rate comparison service has become extremely popular. By taking just a few minutes to enter your zip, Florida drivers can quickly compare rates side-by-side to find the best option that meets their needs and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra money"



"The purchase of an auto insurance policy is mandatory in Florida. In Florida, the policy purchased needs to include the minimums for bodily injury of one person, injury to multiple people and damage or loss or property," an article on the site points out. The purchase of an auto insurance policy helps to ensure that drivers in Florida have the minimum insurance coverage required in Florida. Drivers will also benefit from having the peace of mind knowing that they are protected.



Another popular post on the site points out why safe Florida drivers should compare the quotes they receive, rather than accepting the very first insurance quote. This article further says that "drivers need to compare the quotes they get because there can still be price differences between the lowest and highest quotes for the exact same vehicle and driver(s). This is why if you do not compare the insurance companies this website matches you with, you will never know how much you could save."



"Florida Cheap Car Insurance Stands by our commitment to help drivers in Florida save money on their auto insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to David Battle.



If you drive in Florida, then right now is probably the best times to get a better deal on your auto insurance. Enter your Zip code at the site to try it. You will be amazed to see just how much you can save on your Auto insurance.



ABOUT Florida Cheap Car Insurance

Florida Cheap Car Insurance is a leading Free Auto Insurance matching service that helps Florida residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of Florida Cheap Car Insurance has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



Florida Residents, who have not checked their auto insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, drivers can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance in Florida.



Media Contact

Florida Cheap Car Insurance

David Battle

David Battle G+

https://plus.google.com/113448507875766659602/

Phone: (904) 628-2657

Email: admin@FLCheapCarInsurance.com

Website: FLCheapCarInsurance.com