Finding Community and Guidance Through Gladwyne Montessori's Parent-Toddler Program

Gladwyne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Whether you are a first-time parent or a parent of four, nothing is more awe-inspiring than watching your child blossom as a unique, little human acquiring new skills and revealing a distinctive personality. Beginning with the earliest stages of development, often parents try to lay the very best foundation for their child to ensure he or she will thrive. But, with this great responsibility, it is natural for parents to feel uncertain, and perhaps even apprehensive, about what providing the best entails.



We at Gladwyne Montessori understand this and have designed a Parent-Toddler Program to support both parents and children during the most formative years of human development. During the first three years of life, the brain develops most rapidly and more learning takes place than at any other stage. Under the guidance of a highly-experienced, Montessori-certified Parent-Toddler facilitator, you will learn how to help your child realize his or her potential and natural desire to grow intellectually, physically, emotionally, and socially. You, as a parent, will be supported and further equipped in the all-important role as your child's first teacher.



In addition to gaining insight into early childhood development, parents will discover simple yet effective strategies to encourage independence and to help children engage in learning activities and develop confidence. Serving as a model and a guide, the Parent-Toddler facilitator will demonstrate practical examples of how to introduce elements of the classroom into the home to prepare an environment that meets the needs of the child and promotes the development of cognitive, motor, and language skills.



Beyond having access to vast resources on parenting and early childhood development, one of the greatest benefits of the Parent-Toddler Program is the community it provides for parents and children alike. Most often, this is a toddler's first opportunity for social interaction outside of the family circle and an introduction to a classroom setting. For parents, the class provides a supportive environment to share ideas and experiences with other like-minded families that are dealing with similar challenges and milestones. Whether the Parent-Toddler community gathers in-person or engages virtually, it engenders a sense of comfort, like family, as its members journey the course of a school year together, watching one another's little ones grow. Having connected over the highs and lows of parenting, we often find that parents in the class establish life-long friendships.



Having a supportive, empathic community may feel even more essential during challenging times, such as now when the pandemic has turned normal routines upside down and forced limitations on social interactions. As the current Parent-Toddler classes continue in a virtual format, one parent expresses that she "look[s] forward to gathering on Zoom each week because it brings some normalcy into [her] family's life. During these strange times, [she needs] guidance and support more than ever." The children, though young, also recognize and enjoy seeing their friends' faces online as they collectively sing fingerplay songs, listen to storytime, and learn a new activity. The class is a special, dedicated moment out of the week for the children to share with their parents and friends.



A child's early years are critical in establishing the foundation of his or her personality and the development of independence, confidence, and resilience. Gladwyne Montessori's Parent-Toddler Program helps parents navigate this stage of their children's lives beyond the advice that is garnered through the pages of parenting books or the internet. Our program offers the guidance and expertise of a trained professional, as well as the interaction and support of a warm community. It provides the proverbial village that parents and children need as they journey through the formative toddler years.



All those who are interested in learning more about the Parent-Toddler can visit our website. Gladwyne Montessori is currently accepting enrollment for the fall.



