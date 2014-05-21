Finding Emergency Dental Services in the Pacific Beach Area

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Residents in Pacific Beach, San Diego have some of the best beaches, nightlife and shops available, however, there will be times when residents will need an emergency dentist in the Pacific Beach area, and when a patient needs urgent dental care, Dr. Fray Zerafat is the person to call.



Dr. Zerafat is a dedicated dentist and is well aware that people often leave it far too late before contacting a dentist, or sometimes patients might have problems finding a local dentist that they feel comfortable with. For this reason, Dr. Fray Zerafat now offers emergency dental services in Pacific Beach so people no longer have to endure dental pain; they can get dental care when they need it.



Commenting on the new 24 hour dentist service in the Pacific Beach area, Dr Fray Zerafat said:



“Many people suffer from severe dental pain outside regular office hours, so I am happy to offer them emergency dental services in the Pacific Beach area to ease their pain sooner rather than later. When a person encounters a dental emergency they don’t want to wait until the next business day. The emergency dental clinic in Pacific Beach allows patients to get help and pain relief as soon as their discomfort starts.”



There are many reasons why people should not wait to get the dental care they need. Toothache is one of the worst types of discomfort and in order to get the pain resolved without delay, emergency treatment is necessary. Many people leave treating their dental pain for as long as possible, however, for immediate relief a visit to the local 24 hour emergency dentist in Pacific Beach is a must.



When dental pain goes untreated, it can rapidly become worse, which will make it even harder to manage. A painful tooth can soon develop into an infection and without emergency treatment, this could have severe consequences for a person’s health. To avoid this from happening, contact the 24 hour dentist service in Pacific Beach at 858-270-6626 (or 858-699-2565 for dental emergencies) or visit the website at: http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com



With the new 24 hour dental service, Dr. Zerafat now aims to become known as one of the best Emergency dentists in pacific beach.



About Dr. Zerafat

Dr. Zerafat at Dentist Pacific Beach is a San Diego emergency dentist. In addition to providing 24 hour emergency dentist services in Pacific Beach in San Diego, he also provides general and cosmetic dentistry in Pacific Beach, San Diego during regular office hours. For more information or to find out about the 24 hour emergency dental services in pacific beach visit http://www.DentistPacificBeach.com



Dentist Pacific Beach

Dr. Fray Zerafat DDS

4501 Mission Bay Drive, Suite 2E

San Diego, CA 92109

http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com

Phone: 858-270-6626

Email: fraydentistry@yahoo.com