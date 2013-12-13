Finding Enough Time for Exercise

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- If routine workouts featuring cardio and strength training have made a body feel stronger and more fit, but the physique or weight loss goals have hit a plateau, it may be time to add in more stretching to a workout regimen. Not specifically static stretches, where one sits and holds the pose for 15-30 seconds, but dynamic stretching exercises before and after a workout to increase muscle flexibility, tone, and overall strength throughout the body.



Dynamic stretching routines can be done before or after a cardiovascular or weight training workout, and should take no longer than 10-15 minutes to complete. Aside from easing muscle soreness and increasing overall stamina and strength, the exercises also improve cardiovascular function and muscle performance.



Dynamic stretches are meant to be engaging and full of more movement than static ones. A few examples of stretches include Monster Walks, where the person stands with feet hip-width apart and kicks one leg up to meet the opposite arm as they walk forward. The goal is to touch the toes with the leg straight, but work up to that to prevent over stretching.



Another stretch is referred to as a Spiderman, where a person drops into a push-up position and lunges one leg forward until the foot is outside of the hand. The hands then walk back slightly to straighten the legs, before moving forward into the lunge pose again and switching sides.



These are just two examples of dynamic stretching exercises that can be easily added into any workout routine. The key is consistency – once the exercises have been added, keep pushing the body if the stretches become “easier” as one would any other type of workout. Many examples of dynamic stretches can be found online, or in various types of workout programs.



Adding the key element of flexibility to a workout regimen can help overcome plateaus and improve overall levels of muscle strength and endurance, as well as cardiovascular fitness.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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