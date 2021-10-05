Finding Enterprise Solutions to Support the Development of Industry 4.0 in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- Digital transformation holds the key for many businesses to move successfully forward after the challenging time that the past year has been. However, there are also obstacles. One report has found that specific obstacles in the way of digital transformation for the manufacturing sector, for example, include funding, a lack of digital skills and resistance to change. These tend to be common challenges across many industries and can slow down the process of evolution and growth. The research, which was carried out by Cranfield University and management consultancy Vendigital, found that this wasn't just causing issues for individual businesses but, on the whole, was also holding back 'Industry 4.0' in the UK. Many benefits have been identified for Industry 4.0, from the improvements in productivity that can result from greater digital transformation to the way that business processes can be streamlined. Without a shift in the approach to digital transformation many could well miss out.



Glocomms was established in 2013 and has been a driving force in recruitment for the technology sector, including enterprise solutions jobs, ever since. The firm has acquired a broad range of expertise over the years and now supports many different organisations, from innovative start-ups to international names in tech, for hiring in areas such as data & analytics, development & engineering, cyber security, commercial services and cloud & infrastructure. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allow the team to create bespoke options for organisations focused on building resilient teams that are agile and productive. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Glocomms is ideally positioned to help make key connections happen. The firm also supports individuals looking to take a career-defining next step, whether in enterprise solutions jobs and digital transformation opportunities, or other roles across the tech sector.



With a well-established reach that extends to major tech hubs in the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham, Glocomms offers vital support to both businesses and candidates nationwide, ensuring that the recruitment process provides peace of mind to both. The firm is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and has a unique global aspect to its practice as a result of being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Key to this success has been the investments that Glocomms has made in its own people. Staff receive consistent, ongoing training so as to be able to provide support on specific areas, such as enterprise solutions jobs, and also work with best-in-class technology and strategies. Today, there are many different roles available via Glocomms in the UK, from those in cyber security to enterprise solutions jobs - these are just a few of them: Software Engineer, Frontend Developer and Data & Software Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.