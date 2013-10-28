Finding Freedom at Home: New Guide Empowers Older Adults to Remain Independent and Content Through Home Care

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- With forty-million older adults in the United States, demand for care and living assistance has reached an all-time high. However, while at-home care is now statistically the most popular choice, millions feel lost and confused about putting a solid and suitable system in place.



Sam Sellers, owner of Home Helpers of Little Rock, is stepping into assist with his new book - ‘Finding Freedom at Home: The Ultimate Guide to Home Care’.



Synopsis:



Home care for an aging parent is not an alternative to assisted living or nursing home care. To the contrary, any options other than home care should be viewed as alternatives! Remaining at home is the most desirable option for most people. Finding Freedom at Home will help families who are facing this issue are who often confused about how to navigate the waters of home care. Common questions are: - What type of care is available? - What is appropriate? - Is it feasible for Mom to stay at home? - What about MY home? - How do we pay for home care? - Whom do we even ask? This book will answer these questions.



As the author explains, his book comes at a time when many Baby Boomers are left to navigate their parents’ care and housing options alone.



“Our research and experience shows that people either don’t know where to look for relevant information or they feel overwhelmed by the decisions they need to make. There are often viable options available that they haven’t even considered and my book will walk people through the entire Home Care system, step-by-step,” says Sellers.



Continuing, “Home care can be empowering to the person receiving care, their family, medical professionals, and others. In contrast, institutional living can be confining, regimented and limit freedom and independence. The book is crammed with real-life stories and practical information that will be of immense value to every reader.”



Chapter include: Ten Signs Home Care is Needed, What IS Home Care?, Why Home Care is the Preferred Choice, Planning for Discharge, Loneliness, The Benefits of Bingo, Long Term Care Insurance and much more.



“It really is a definitive guide that is the culmination of all I have learned and experienced dealing with thousands of families and clients in the Home Care industry. Those exploring care options may feel like they are alone, but most worry and frustration follows common patterns that my book will break and bring anyone back on track,” sellers adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Finding Freedom at Home: The Ultimate Guide to Home Care’ is available now: http://amzn.to/H6ER1L.



About the Author: Sam Sellers

Sam Sellers is the owner of Home Helpers of Little Rock, serving older adults in central Arkansas. Empowering older adults to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible in the setting of their choice is one of his greatest passions. A recognized expert in the arena of aging services, Sam previously served as Associate State Director of AARP. He gives presentations on home and community based services and other aging-related issues across Arkansas and has served on professional panel discussions from Dallas to Boston. Sam writes a weekly e-newsletter, Aging with Dignity, that includes helpful information for practitioners, older adults and their adult children. Sam earned his BA and a Graduate Certificate in Gerontology from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He completed certification from the Society of Certified Senior Advisors, graduated from the Command and General Staff College, as well as a number of other programs at the JFK Special Warfare Center and School. Though born in Memphis, Sam has always considered Little Rock home. He and his wife have two sons. He is a combat veteran of both Afghanistan and Iraq where he commanded Special Operations Forces. Sam was awarded two Bronze Star Medals and both Valorous and Presidential Unit Commendations. Community- minded, Sam volunteers at the VA Hospital at Ft. Roots in North Little Rock, has served as a soccer coach with the Little Rock Futbol Club and Upward Soccer, and served as a Cub Scout Pack Master. In his spare time, he enjoys distance running.