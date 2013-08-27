Finding Highest Prices Fast for a Property House Using Online Assistance in a Sale

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The services of companies who promise and ensure a quick house sale has many advantages. Some of the obvious benefits are:stress free sale, lesser time- saving the seller a lot of inconvenience and hassle. Having no legal or Estate Agent fees are additional financial benefits included. A lot of valuable time is wasted on marketing a property and waiting for potential buyers.



These companies specialize in a fast property sale. Their procedures are simple and they offer assistance throughout the sale process.They have a motivated and professionally trained team consisting of sales negotiators who will deal with a different queries and negotiations.After the seller has initiated an enquiry the underwriters assess the value of the property and then case trackers will manage the sale process through to the completion on date as convenient to the seller. Sometimes experts visit the building if necessary and can also recommend a panel solicitor for a convenient sale completion.



Easy online access to their services and support services and they offer the seller an instant cash offer. Customised advice about property sale is also provided to fasten the completion of a house sale in as lessas just 7 days. A member of their team contacts the seller to discuss specific requirements and proceed with the sale process.



If a seller intends to sell house quickly using conventional methods can prove to be frustrating, costly and time consuming. The Instant Cash Offer can prove to be the best way of selling quickly regardless of the condition of the property.



About NPT Quick House Sale

National Property Trade is reputed and experienced property buyers based in London. They have been in property business across the UK for more than a decade. As a leading property buyer NPT have millions in venture capital and can offer any seller a quick property sale. Their sales negotiators, underwriters, case trackers and panel solicitor offer their expertise for a fast sale completion.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Cormac Henderson

Contact Email: sales@nationalpropertytrade.com

Complete Address - 3 Leeward House, Plantation Wharf, London, SW11 3TX

Contact Phone - 0800 298 3140

Website: http://www.nptquickhousesale.co.uk/