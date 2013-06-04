Finding Lost iPhone Data Is Incredibly Easy with Wondershare Dr.Fone

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Finding lost iPhone data is something many iPhone users are wondering if it is possible to do. With a special software program like Wondershare Dr.Fone it can be done. So whether the phone is lost, stolen or even put in the washing machine accidentally, the lost iPhone data can now be recovered.



In today's world many people own an iPhone. That phone is not just a window into a person's life. It is their life. Personal data, business data, it is all there, on that small device. Selena Lee, editor at Wondershare Software Co. Ltd, said to us ''The most frightening thing an iPhone user can experience is to get his iPhone lost or stolen. It's not just the money you paid for it, but the data you saved on it.'' So, imagine losing that iPhone or having it stolen or even accidentally damaging it. All the data on it is lost! Or is it? Can the lost iPhone data be recovered? If it is stolen, there are software programs that can track the iPhone and tell you where it is. However, finding where it is does not necessarily mean that you will get it back or if you do it might be broken. And what if it is accidentally damaged?



Can the lost iPhone data be recovered? The answer to that question is 'yes'. Wondershare Dr.Fone can help find lost iPhone data. With this software, lost iPhone data retrieval is extremely easy. As Ms Lee informed us ''If you've used iTunes as your iPhone data manager, there is a good chance you can find data on lost iPhone, including contacts, SMS, notes, calendar, call history, photos and videos.'' However, even if the iPhone has been synced with iTunes, there is one small problem to overcome before the lost iPhone data is finally recovered. The content has been backed up as a .SQLite dB file that cannot be accessed. This is where Wondershare Dr.Fone can help. This software can analyse the backup file allowing you to recover all the lost data.



With the Wondershare Dr.Fone, lost iPhone data is recovered and the iPhone users can have their life back. They can view and access their business and personal data again and life can continue. For more information about finding lost iPhone data visit http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/find-lost-iphone-data.html.



