Finding Love in 2024 with Smart Dating Academy Founder, Bela Ghandi

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2024 -- On this episode of Jodi's Harrison Bauer's Fearlessly Authentic show on VoiceAmerica, she interviews featured guest and personal trainer for love, Bela Ghandi.



Get ready for an inspiring conversation with Bela Gandhi, the powerhouse behind Smart Dating Academy. She's like the personal trainer you never knew you needed—for your love life! In this episode, Bela unveils her secrets to making the journey to love feel like a guided workout. Learn how she helps individuals fine-tune their dating skills, from crafting the perfect online profile to mastering the art of communication.



Listen to this episode on-demand here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/147966/your-personal-trainer-for-love-x-bela-ghandi



Explore the "Dream Guy/Girl List" strategy that Bela uses to help people clarify their relationship goals. Discover how this personalized approach sets the stage for intentional and fulfilling connections. Tune in for heartwarming success stories, where Bela's coaching has played a pivotal role in bringing people together. Find out why mindset matters and how ongoing support can make all the difference in the quest for lasting love. Whether you're starting your dating journey or looking to level up your relationship game, Bela Gandhi is here to be your personal trainer for love with a track record of ZERO DIVORCES! Bela Gandhi is a dating/relationship expert, founder of Smart Dating Academy and has been featured on most national/local media outlets including Good Morning America, Steve Harvey, the Today Show, Kelly Clarkson, Access, ABC, NBC, Fox, and more. After she graduated (with dual degrees in Finance and German from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign), Gandhi worked in mergers and acquisitions for Arthur Andersen in Chicago for a year before joining her family's chemicals manufacturing company (CCC), where she divided her time between Chicago and Europe helping to expand the business.



When the Gandhi family sold its business to Fortune 500 company Akzo Nobel, she was asked to remain its leader and became Akzo Nobel Non-Stick Coating's Global Vice President of Housewares. But even as she quickly climbed the corporate ladder, Gandhi had a feeling that her career would one day be taking a sharp turn in a different direction – because she discovered her love of matchmaking and providing dating advice. She launched her Smart Dating Academy in 2009. Smart Dating Academy has quickly become one of the nation's top date coaching firms - and teaches busy, successful professionals to jump-start their dating lives successfully. Smart Dating Academy is described by its clients as "like going to Harvard Business School but for dating and relationships." SDA's coaches become personal trainers for their clients' love lives – helping them to navigate the ever-changing world of online & in-person dating.



The SDA coaching program is results-oriented and fun - which helps you to clarify who is right for you, stop old dating patterns, and use technology the RIGHT way. Clients become positive and enthusiastic about dating/relationships again and find love! Bela attends more weddings than she can count and she "loves love". ? Join us for an episode that's all about empowering you to create your own love story.

If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer at tacy.trump@voiceamerical.com.



About Bela Ghandi:

Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, holds dual degrees in Finance and German. After a career in mergers and acquisitions and leading a family business, she became Akzo Nobel Non-Stick Coating's Global VP of Housewares. Despite corporate success, her passion for matchmaking and dating advice led her to launch Smart Dating Academy in 2009. Featured on national media, including Good Morning America, Bela's academy has become a top date coaching firm. Described as "Harvard Business School for dating," it guides busy professionals in navigating the dating world. The coaching program, a blend of results-oriented strategies and fun, serves as a personal trainer for clients' love lives. SDA focuses on breaking old dating patterns, mastering online and in-person dating, and using technology effectively. Clients rediscover enthusiasm for dating, leading to positive and successful relationships. Bela's commitment to love is evident as she frequently attends weddings, celebrating the transformations her academy brings to individuals seeking lasting connections.



About Jodi Harrison Bauer:

Jodi Harrison Bauer is a two-time World Bikini Champion, founder and owner of JodiFit boutique fitness studio, host of Fearlessly Authentic podcast and the oldest woman to ever compete for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, making global headlines and the Top 60 finalists in 2019.



Growing up, Jodi was a people pleaser and scared of everything. She graduated with a BA from Simmons College in 1983. Jodi's life changed forever when, at 42 years old, she built the courage to take control of her own happiness. Since then, Jodi has worked relentlessly to better herself, build her business, nurture her relationships and create the life she knew she always deserved, one with passion and purpose.



In doing so, she hasn't followed the rules or fit in the box society wanted to put her in. She started competing in fitness shows when she was "too old," opened a business at 50 and got re-married eight years later. She competed against women more than half her age for a spot in Sports Illustrated Swim to prove age and beauty are not directly correlated.



Today she defines herself as an ageless warrior and an advocate against ageism. In her studio, on her podcast and across her social channels, Jodi focuses on empowering women.



Jodi is the proud mother of two grown daughters and a rescue pup. Outside of JodiFit, you can find her on the beach or dancing like no one's watching. She lives by the words "Never let fear stop you from being YOU."

Tune in to Fearlessly Authentic with Jodi Harrison Bauer here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3957



About Fearlessly Authentic with Jodi Harrison Bauer, Thursdays at 1pm PST on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel:

Welcome to Fearlessly Authentic, a weekly live radio show and podcast hosted by Jodi Harrison Bauer. Through powerful and honest conversations about their own journeys to live fearlessly and step into their truth and power and out of their comfort zones, Jodi and her guests aim to educate, empower, entertain and inspire those who may have forgotten who they were or lost a part of themselves along the way in life, health, love or business. Each week Jodi's hope is to impact her listeners with the knowledge they need to embrace themselves for who they are and to not allow fear to stand in their way of living their most fearlessly authentic life ever!!



About VoiceAmerica

