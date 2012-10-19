Finding Picasso - a Great Film with True Stories

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Xpress Films along side with First Line Entertainment and Billionaires Row Films is producing a new film: Finding Picasso.



Finding Picasso is a fictional tale of an underground artist who finds an apprentice; it goes on with teaching him the ways of the painter and the values of life. As the apprentice gains footing in the world of art, the line between selling out and keeping true to his art begins to blur. The story takes us from the darkest spots of New York to the brightest of the world's most exclusive events.



Art is more than just paint and canvas. It is love, joy, friendship, growth, hate, anger, and deceit, commenting heavily on the notion that art has gotten stale over the last few decades. We are looking for meaningful production; while many are still looking for a new household name- the new Warhol, Basquiat, or Pollack.



Finding Picasso melds the true stories of celebrity artist/designer Matt Gomez (MAG), graffiti artist/designer Don Jezzy, and painter Pablo Mustafa.



Matt Gomez is a New York legend in artistic design (www.punkyourchucks.com) who cut his teeth on the hard streets of the UWS, before transitioning to custom designs and Chucks for the likes of Will Smith, Chad Szeliga, Def Leppard, and many others.



Pablo Mustafa is an up and coming painter (www.pablomalbilal.blogspot.com) whose works have been displayed at 5 Pointz a mural commission for the Buswick Art Park. His works will also be displayed at the Traffic Gallery in Dubai, Family Business Gallery, Recess Gallery, Times Square. And currently his work is the centerpiece of a four month run at the MoCADA Museum. After being featured in the latest issue of Studio Visit Magazine, Pablo was commissioned to do a work for the New York Knicks presented by Billionaires Row (www.billionairesrow.com). Pablo has been compared to Kenny Scharf by famed art critic Jerry Saltz.



Don Balladin (Don Jezzy) is the owner and founder of the premier brand, Swagstar Nation (www.facebook.com/1swag1). He’s not just a b-boy, but an original member of the R&B group K.I.N.G.S..



A mixture of all these is “Finding Picasso” which is produced by Xpress Films (Redemptio, Claustrophobia), First Line Entertainment (Bobby, Tar), and Billionaires Row Films. And Miriam Brandt will be taking care of Production Design, while the script is being prepared by Ali Abouomar. The film's publicity and PR will be handled by Barbara Gold. Finding Picasso is making its way out for summer 2014.