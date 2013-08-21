Finding the Best Health Care Insurances in Arizona Is Now Easy - AZ Medicare

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- AZ Medicare is a Phoenix based Medical insurance agency that represents top insurance companies in Arizona. Medicare A and B does not cover all of the health care expenses for medicinal service rendered in Arizona. It covers only 80% and definitely does not include a prescribed drug plan. AZ Medicare offers an alternative solution to all the seniors of the state with their many plans.



The Medicare Advantage plans (MA) also known as Medicare Part C is administered by an approved health insurance company. People who choose to receive Medicare benefits through a MA provider will receive all the Medicare benefits including part B and D plans. The three basic types of Medicare Advantage plans in Arizona are Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO), Preferred Provider Organizations (PPO) and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS). These are three of the most affordable plans with a zero monthly premium.



The Stand Alone Drug plans also known as PDP are only for prescriptions. This plan is a result of the federal law- The Medicare Prescription Drug Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003.The part D Medicare offers optional PDP to eligible participants. The Medicare part D provider decides the prescription drugs that will be covered by the plan, the cost of the premium, the amount deductible, out of pocket cost of drugs and coverage limitations.



The Medicare supplement plans also called the Medigap plans provide additional coverage for Medicare services. The aim of Medigap is to reduce certain out-of- pocket costs for services that are partially covered by other Medicare plans. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona (BCBSAZ) is a supplement insurance plan that covers the expenses that other Medicare Advantage plans do not cover. Blue cross Medicare Phoenix AZ is offered in addition to Part A and Part B Medicare plans. It does not work with Part C and other insurance plans that are a part of the retirement benefits. The Blue cross Medicare Phoenix AZ offers a discount for early enrollment participants who enroll at the age of 65, 66 or 67. For people above the age of 67 a reduced discount will be offered. AZ Medicare aims to empower people with all necessary information to make health plans less intimidating and confusing.



About AZ Medicare

AZ Medicare is one of Arizona’s leading healthcare insurance agencies that represent the top insurance companies in the state to offer best health care services for a great price.



Media Contact:

Name: Brad Lastovica

Phone: 480-706-1702

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Email: brad@healthinsurancechoices.net