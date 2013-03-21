Finding the Best Partner for Online Payment Solutions Made Easy by MIDsource

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Finding the best Online Payment Solutions partner can be a difficult task for many E-Commerce merchants. “If you have a legitimate online business your processing partner should be able to offer multiple solutions” according to Greg Augustine, the President and CEO of MIDsource (http://www.gomidsource.com).



MIDsource has multiple solutions for nutraceutical sales, online pharmaceutical sales, biz-op, education, entertainment, continuity, trial, just about any industry.



“We have provided merchant accounts within 24 hours for some of our clients. It really doesn’t have to be a painful process for legitimate online merchants to find Online Payment Solutions.” He went on to say, “It’s a simple matter of having the right industry professionals on your side”.



About MIDsource

MIDsource offers Online Payment Solutions for a wide range of industries. With an extensive network and banking relationships domestically and internationally, we pride ourselves in our ability to obtain direct merchant accounts (MIDS) and aggregation accounts for merchants seeking Online Payment Solutions.



