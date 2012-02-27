Finding the Perfect Home in Silicon Valley Is Now Easier With New Search Tools from the ANKOA Team

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- Many people underestimate the importance of having a strong Realtor relationship when buying or selling a home.



For the majority of the population, a home is the biggest purchase they will ever make and likely the largest investment. Therefore, choosing a trustworthy, knowledgeable and reliable Realtor is essential in making the selling or buying process a smooth, secure experience.



For years, people searching for homes for sale in San Jose CA have trusted the ANKOA Team of Realtors to help make their biggest purchase, their best purchase.



And now, the ANKOA Team is making the search for the perfect home an even easier process with their newly launched website and portal for real estate in the San Jose, CA market. Covering homes for sale in Campbell CA, Los Gatos homes for sale and San Jose real estate, the new website allows people to search through MLS listings their way. With advanced search and save options, the website gives buyers the ability to quickly find homes with the exact specifications they are looking for throughout the Silicon Valley area.



Silicon Valley encompasses the entire Santa Clara Valley, which includes the large city of San Jose.



The new ANKOA Team real estate website and portal encapsulates the Silicon Valley area, including San Jose homes for sale, Campbell real estate, and homes for sale in Los Gatos CA.



And according to the ANKOA Team, the site gives buyers a much more advanced and customized way of locating the home of their dreams.



“All the other ‘cookie cutter’ websites allow you to search and save properties…their way,” states the ANKOA Team. “Our team spent the time and energy to develop a custom search to save you time and frustration. We also allow you to save your searches for an even more expedited search.”



The ANKOA Team of Realtors specializes in locating the best-suited homes for buyers, as well as selling homes, all while employing their top-notch negotiation skills and wealth of knowledge about Silicon Valley real estate.



The ANKOA Team says, “Our knowledge of the Silicon Valley real estate market brings you the information and expertise you need. Our integrity and responsiveness provides you with excellent service. Our negotiating and tenacity gets you the monetary results you expect and deserve.”



For more information or to utilize the new ANKOA Team website and portal, visit http://SiliconValleyRealEstateandHomes.com



About the ANKOA Team

With years of real estate buying and selling experience, the ANKOA Team of Realtors offers top-notch negotiating skills and a wealth of knowledge about real estate throughout the Silicon Valley area. Covering homes in San Jose, CA, homes in Los Gatos, CA and homes in Campbell, CA, the ANKOA Team offers a new advanced website and portal that allows buyers to quickly find their perfect home.