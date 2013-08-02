Finding the Perfect Office Space - Turnkey Office Space

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Turnkey is a completely free office space search service that provides professional consulting to find an ideal place to set up an office. They have access to a vast selection of office properties and they work with both prominent and boutique executive space providers. Turnkey Office Space Company works with both office space seekers and property managers and they also help in negotiating the price for the seekers and help them find an office space that fits within their budget. The services offered by Turnkey Office Space are:



- Executive Suits: Turnkey Office Space offers executive suits that come in ‘fully furnished and ready to move in’ condition. The rent includes all the valuable amenities like conference rooms, business lounges, dedicated office support staff, high end technology infrastructure etc.



- Virtual Office: Turnkey Office space provides a solution for people who do not need a physical office, but require access to professional services to enhance the image of their business. It is a wonderful solution for people who work from home or travel a lot.



- Meeting rooms: They offer properties that are fully equipped with video conference facilities and flat screen monitors and more for people looking for a place to hold a onetime conference, weekly meetings or short term office space.



- Co working space: It is an emerging concept that enables young companies to work together in a shared space where they can share ideas and stay connected. It is an innovative way to work for young start-up companies.



- Additional services: Turnkey office space offers other services like extra conference rooms, fax/copy machines, professional reception service etc that are not included in the lease agreement. These services help companies to keep their office expenses to a minimum.



"Turnkey Office Space saved our time by performing the office space hunt for us. They gave us what we wanted in just 2 days. We had a small budget but Turnkey found us a perfect office space that fit into our budget limit. Thank you Turn key for your remarkable service"—Jonas Thompson



Turnkey Office space offers flexible lease terms and helps companies to move offices during a contract period without breaking the terms of agreement.



