Finding Used Golf Clubs Is Easy with ClubTrader

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Searching for a golf club can be difficult, especially while browsing multiple websites. Don't waste time blindly searching for clubs online. ClubTrader, a revolutionary new website, offers free membership and browsing for any type of used golf clubs on the market. Finding the perfect club has never been so easy.



After signing up for free, members can browse listings of clubs created by other ClubTrader members. Searches are made over a simple three step process. First, a member selects a club type (driver, hybrid, wedge, fairway wood, iron set or putter), then chooses a manufacturer and lastly picks a model. ClubTrader is a verified merchant whose system is accurate and trusted: the site is consistent with the latest up to the minute Trade-in and Resale market value of clubs. The sites ValueCheck system provides the latest current market values of over 50 brands and 4,500 models of used golf clubs. By providing current, factual resale prices, buyers will save 30-50% off of every purchase, while sellers will receive 40-50% more on every sale.



Part of ClubTrader's competitive edge is the elimination of third party trade-in companies. ClubTrader makes it possible to ship all products directly from seller to the buyer without accruing outside resources or expenses. With their Easy Ship Kit, sellers receive all packing materials directly and can then send the packaged club to the buyer. This creates an easier, more financially practical solution for buying and selling used clubs.



About ClubTrader

ClubTrader offers the largest selection of used golf clubs over any other place on the market. With savings up to 30-40% for Buyers and 40-50% for sellers, this site is saving golfers everywhere both time and money. ClubTrader offers a wide range of services at little to no cost for members. For more information on trading, buying or selling used golf clubs visit ClubTrader.com today.



For more information visit:



http://www.ClubTrader.com

http://www.facebook.com/ClubTrader

https://twitter.com/ClubTrader

http://clubtraderdotcom.wordpress.com