Finding Water and More: American Society of Dowsers Hosts 53rd Annual Convention

Danville, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The American Society of Dowsers is excited to present the 53rd National Convention June 5-10, 2013 at Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vermont. Dowsers and curious people from across the country and around the world will meet for a week of dowsing practice, education, and instruction.



Described by many attendees as a life-changing experience, The American Society of Dowsers’ National Convention brings together many of the country’s most proficient dowsers to teach dowsing to hundreds of attendees. The convention is packed full with a range of events over six days, including three dowsing schools, twenty workshops, two keynote speakers, and more than 70 speakers, as well as dozens of vendors, wellness practitioners, stage hypnotism, meditation, yoga and other events.



This year’s convention includes a two-day water dowsing course, taught by several of ASD’s most experienced water dowsers with thousands of successful water wells to their credit. The course explores all aspects of water dowsing, including well drilling, zoning, and other related topics. The water dowsing course is the only one of its kind in North America – a unique opportunity to learn an ancient skill and use it in the modern world.



ASD’s National Convention is recognized for presenting a strong variety of dowsing and metaphysic topics, and the 2013 convention continues this tradition. People are often surprised to learn that dowsing is not only used to located underground water; in fact, dowsing can be used in countless situations, for example locating lost objects and dowsing for information.



ASD’s philanthropic branch, Water for Humanity, will hold its yearly raffle, which raises thousands of dollars annually to help with global water and sanitation efforts. Water for Humanity is dedicated to locating water, creating wells and latrines, educating and helping to improve the sanitation of underdeveloped communities around the world.



The convention also includes dozens of vendor exhibits and wellness practitioners providing unique products and related services to attendees ranging from traditional dowsing tools and literature to massage, Reiki and other forms of energy work.



Society President Sandee Mac describes the annual convention as a unique opportunity for people to learn about metaphysics in a simple and practical way. “Learning to dowse is among the most important skills that anyone can develop and apply to everyday life. That goes for every profession and hobby you can think of,” she says. “The annual convention brings like-minded people together to teach this important skill to anyone and everyone who is interested. It is a life-changing experience for many people.”



People interested in learning more about ASD’s 53rd annual National Convention can call the headquarters of the American Society of Dowsers at (802) 684-3417, or visit the society’s website at www.dowsers.org. Media inquiries are welcome and press passes to the convention are available.



About The American Society of Dowsers

The American Society of Dowsers is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation headquartered in Vermont with 2,000 members and fifty chapters around the United States. Its mission is to teach, promote, and preserve dowsing for the benefit of humanity. The society was incorporated in 1961 and is the largest dowsing organization in North America, having taught thousands of people to dowse and locate water, lost objects, and many other things.