Finding Your Right Recovery with Landmark Recovery on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery, "Finding Your Right Recovery Method", with host Zach Crouch, and guests Dr. Adi Jaffe and Jill Hall. The episode played live on October 9th and can be heard on-demand at Landmark Recovery Radio.



Host Zach Crouch is joined by Dr. Adi Jaffe and Jill Hall. Dr. Jaffe holds a Ph. D. in psychology which he received from the University of California in Los Angeles. He now teaches courses that directly address addiction in our society. Dr. Jaffe is also the founder of IGNTD which is an addiction and wellness recovery brand. Today, they both discuss the shame surrounding addiction and how individuals can help get rid of the stigma. They then examine what you should do if you don't know what recovery method is best for you and your personality. Jill Hall, native to Bloomington Indiana, is committed to breaking barriers within treatment in her position as Admissions Coordinator at the Amethyst House. Her and Zach discuss the benefits of CBT, cognitive behavioral therapy, and why it's such a big part of any recovery program.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington, OK. Their sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with drug or alcohol recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



