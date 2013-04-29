FindRenttoOwn.com Can Help with Bad Credit

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The number of worried people about their bad credit is growing each day, it is a disturbing fact in the economy as it will prevent them from getting loans, will make it difficult to get new credit cards and others. Bad credit can really change someone’s life to a difficult situation, some even announces bankruptcy in the worst scenarios.



People who have bad credit but would like to own a house through renting can now breathe easy with Rent To Own.



Rent to Own would love to help people with less than perfect credit. That is why they offer free credit consultation.



What is a credit consultation? It is a debt management consultation where the consumer will be given an education on how not to incur debts that cannot be repaid through establishing an effective plan and budgeting.



Rent To Own have the necessary Credit Repair Tools in order to accommodate people who to avail of rent to own homes.



Anyone who want rent to own homes in PA, or even rent to own homes in GA, doesn’t have to worry a bit, this site have listings nationwide. Choosing a house exactly where it is wanted is what this website wants to do for clients.



This is a new way of buying a house and a lot of people are taking advantage of this opportunity to finally fulfil their dreams. Renting instead of buying immediately gives people leverage on their budget and it doesn’t necessarily take out a huge chunk of money from their life savings. It’s also great for people who don’t have a lot of savings but their income can compensate for the monthly rent.



Even people with bad credit have nothing to worry about when it comes to owning houses.



About Rent to Own

It is a website that is dedicated to giving people an extensive listing of rent to own houses and also helps out people with bad credit through credit consultation.



