FindYourScholar Offers Native English Research Paper Writing Service with New Lower Prices

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Writing papers is now a major part of the academic development of students not just in post-graduate work but all the way down to the high school level. Writing papers proficiently requires a very particular set of skills and developing these is easier for some than others. With such a broad range of other assignments to complete students often leave paper writing to the last minute and hand in sub-par pieces. Instead, FindYourScholar.com provides a new solution. For affordable rates, students can get papers written for them by professional scholars which can be submitted as is or customized by the buyer for the best performance in assessments.



The company has enlisted over two hundred scholars to help students with writing a wide array of research paper topics, with everything from properly formatted reference sections to generating ideas for approaches that will answer the exact parameters of the question. They can even create custom research papers from scratch, doing all the work based on the information submitted by the client.



The website offers a detailed breakdown of the process and expectations so that users can sign up with confidence, and get research papers written from just $20. Their amazing rates can cover deadlines two weeks to less than twelve hours, with a money-back guarantee for work that does not meet with client satisfaction- the company promise to always meet a deadline.



A spokesperson for FindYourScholar.com explained, “Writing research papers to a professional standard is not something just anybody can do, yet most of our competitors will allow copywriters from abroad to simply Wikipedia the topic and knock up a draft for a fee. We connect our users with researchers who active in the field they need a paper written in, so they benefit not only from high quality professional writing but topic-specific expertise so that buyers will be fully briefed on the topic by the time they have finished reading the paper they have bought. With our new pricing structure students are getting excellent papers for prices that cannot be matched anywhere for comparable quality.”



About FindYourScholar.com

FindYourScholar.com offers a native English Professional academic paper writing service for students. They connect students with professional scholars who will write essays, research papers, term papers and dissertations all from scratch. With more than 200 qualified writers and editors who are native speakers of English, the service guarantees high quality research papers delivered on time across most all academic disciplines. For more information, please visit: http://findyourscholar.com/