Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Fine Art Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Fine Art Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in Market are:

Progressive Corporation (United States), CPIC (China), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Ping An Insurance (China), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), AXA (France), AIG (United States), Aon plc (United Kingdom) and Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland)



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Awareness About the Fine Art Insurance



Market Drivers

- Growing Interest in Art Works Such as Sculptures, Photographs, and Paintings



Opportunities

- Increasing Number of Investors in Fine Art



Restraints

- Short Term Restraint for the Market Due to Shutting Down of Operations & Process of Different Companies Across Different Parts of the World Due to COVID-19 Pandemic



Challenges

- Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



What is Fine Art Insurance?

Many insurance companies insure works of art, but the choice of insurance depends on the size and value of the art collection, as well as the type of coverage that is required. Fine arts is the art that was primarily developed for aesthetics or beauty and is different from decorative or applied arts, which must also fulfill a practical function, such as ceramics or most metalwork. In the aesthetic theories developed in the Italian Renaissance, the supreme art was that which allowed the full expression and display of the artist's imagination without being limited by any practical considerations, such as those involved in the manufacture and decoration of a teapot play a role. It was also considered important that in creating the artwork, the work did not have to be split between different people with special skills, as might be required with a piece of furniture, for example. Even within the visual arts, there was a hierarchy of genres based on the amount of creative imagination, with history painting being ranked higher than still life. Anyone who has an "insurable interest" in the specified work of art can insure this. Future Art insurance is aimed at private collectors who are mainly wealthy individuals/industrialists who invest, collect and trade in art, as well as art dealers and galleries who act as intermediaries and conclude a deal between buyer and seller. Often times, they also take physical custody of the images on behalf of their customers and offer value-added services when closing a deal.



Fine Art Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Property Insurance, Title Insurance), Application (Private, Commercial), Damage Covered (Loss of Art, Scratches, Stains), Artwork Type (Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture), End-User (Private Collectors, Art Dealers & Galleries)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Fine Art Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Fine Art Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Fine Art Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Fine Art Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



