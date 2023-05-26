Fine Art Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Assicurazioni Generali, Ping an Insurance, Progressive

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Fine Art Insurance Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Fine Art Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Progressive Corporation (United States), CPIC (China), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Ping An Insurance (China), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), AXA (France), AIG (United States), Aon plc (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland)



Scope of the Report of Fine Art Insurance

Many insurance companies insure works of art, but the choice of insurance depends on the size and value of the art collection, as well as the type of coverage that is required. Fine arts is the art that was primarily developed for aesthetics or beauty and is different from decorative or applied arts, which must also fulfill a practical function, such as ceramics or most metalwork. In the aesthetic theories developed in the Italian Renaissance, the supreme art was that which allowed the full expression and display of the artist's imagination without being limited by any practical considerations, such as those involved in the manufacture and decoration of a teapot play a role. Even within the visual arts, there was a hierarchy of genres based on the amount of creative imagination, with history painting being ranked higher than still life. Anyone who has an â€œinsurable interestâ€ in the specified work of art can insure this. The United Kingdom Fine Art Insurance market was valued at USD 378.54 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 627.01 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% during 2021-2026.



May 2021, Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has announced the launch of its new global brand identity. The company said its new brand emphasised its mission to bring â€œclarity from complexity,â€ and represents a milestone in the companyâ€™s ongoing transformation to become a leading specialty reinsurer.



October 2021, Tokio Marine Highland, the Chicago-based property and casualty underwriting agency, announced it has launched fine art insurance for personal and commercial risks, which further enhances its suite of specialty risk management solutions.



June 2021, Former AXA XL Executive Jonathan Beck and Underwriter Richard Spurrier are set to launch a new Specialty Insurance Cell focused on land-based and maritime Kidnap and Ransom, Fine Art, Jewellery, and Classic Car risks.



The Global Fine Art Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Property Insurance, Title Insurance), Application (Private, Commercial), Damage Covered (Loss of Art, Scratches, Stains), Artwork Type (Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture), End-User (Private Collectors, Art Dealers & Galleries)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Number of Investors in Fine Art

- Emerging Talents in Art Works



Market Drivers:

- Growing Interest in Art Works Such as Sculptures, Photographs, and Paintings

- Rising Emphasis on Art Development



Market Trend:

- Growing Awareness About the Fine Art Insurance



What can be explored with the Fine Art Insurance Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Fine Art Insurance Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Fine Art Insurance

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



