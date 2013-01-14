Fine Art Printing Service Blue Water Editions Hosts Successful Gallery Exhibit 'Familiar Landscapes'

Port Salerno, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- For an inexperienced individual, visiting an art exhibit can be intimidating. However, taking a tour of local art exhibits is an excellent way to gain familiarity with the art world.



Since May 2012, Blue Water Editions, an unconventional art gallery, has been open to the public. In addition to being a gallery, Blue Water Editions also helps artists to hone their talents and create prints. Blue Water Editions allows artists of all mediums—painting, drawing, photography, for example—to produce prints of their work and place the results in residential and commercial environments. In addition to assisting gallery artists with the marketing of their artwork, Blue Water Editions aims to match art buyers with their dream pieces.



On December 12th, 2012, Blue Water Editions debuted its first public gallery opening, Familiar Landscapes. The show featured limited edition prints by well-respected artists Dennis Aufiery, A.E. Backus, Petey Cox, and Cristina de la Vega, three of whom had never made limited edition prints before.



“Creating small limited editions maintains the integrity of the work, and opens up a whole new market for the artists and makes their art more accessible,” said Malia Schramm, an art consultant.



Familiar Landscapes opened alongside the Martin County Arts Council’s first Thursday monthly gallery night, and the response was overwhelming. Between 100 and 125 visitors visited the show on its first night.



“I am thrilled with the response to our first opening,” said Schramm. “It confirms that people are really interested in what we are doing and the artists that we are showing. The four artists that we chose were the perfect selection for our debut.”



Blue Water Editions plans to host another exhibition opening in February 2013. The new exhibition will feature Florida photography in a tribute to the state’s 500th anniversary. Blue Water Editions has stated that the show will be invitational, and will feature both historical and recent photographs of the state by several photographers.



Blue Water Editions provides fine art reproductions, superior imaging and printing services, unique art decorum, innovative direct-to-media print services, and museum and trade show display graphics to the local, regional, and national art community; general public; and interior designers, art consultants, and publishers. Blue Water Editions’ gallery exhibits and sells limited edition prints by a select group of emerging and established artists and photographers. For more information, please visit http://www.bluewatereditions.com