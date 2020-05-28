FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. Advises on How Best to Utilize Space

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- The FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. team is currently consulting on the best ways to maximize space usage in homes with small bathrooms and kitchens. While some cases might require the help of a bathroom design company in the Bucks County area, there are several different steps an individual can take before deciding to remodel, such as getting creative with storage and decorating with an eye to comfort.



One of the easiest ways to make a small space seem larger is to be creative with the use of storage. One effortless way to increase the amount of usable space is to install shelves around the bathroom in strategic areas. A shelf above the door, a ledge over the sink, or installing a shelving unit above the toilet is an effective way to limit the need for a linen closet or other storage unit that would take up valuable floor space.



Besides being creative with storage, individuals looking to improve the feel of their small bathroom should consider the use of décor designed to make spaces feel bigger. One method of doing so is to hang mirrors strategically to give the room a feeling of expansiveness that it wouldn't have otherwise.



While mirrors can help give a small bathroom a sense of expansiveness, it would also be useful to consider repainting the walls to give the room a darker color. If the room doesn't have a lot of natural light, then painting the walls a darker color will offer a greater sense of intimacy and warmth to the room. While intimacy may not be the most intuitive option to make a small space seem larger, it can lead to a better overall perception of the space.



While there are steps that can be taken to improve the utilization of space in small bathrooms, each case is different. To find out more about bathroom and kitchen remodeling services in Bucks County, visit FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co.'s website at www.finecabinetryllc.com/.



About FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co.

With over 60 years of cabinetry design and remodeling experience, FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. has been offering the finest cabinetry designs and solutions to the people of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. They also offer a complimentary in-home design service with their very qualified and talented design professionals.



For more details, visit http://www.finecabinetryllc.com/.