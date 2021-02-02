FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. Available for Full Kitchen Renovations This Spring Season

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. is currently scheduling appointments for full kitchen renovation projects this spring. As homeowners begin to think about what elements they would like to incorporate into their home, it's worth taking the time to think of how vital storage might be. For families who require a lot of storage, it's always best to consider remodeling their kitchens in a way that updates the cabinet space, opens up the kitchen to other areas of the house, and incorporates other storage elements like a kitchen island where possible.



Many individuals think about kitchen storage solely in terms of kitchen cabinets, and that makes it a perfect place to begin planning. Cabinets come in all shapes and sizes, making them an excellent option for expanding a kitchen's storage capacity without requiring other significant renovations to the room. However, if a homeowner assumes that cabinetry is the only option, they limit themselves significantly when it comes to kitchen design.



Another way to expand storage in a home's kitchen besides expanding cabinet space is to open the space up to other areas of the house. By creating a more free-flowing floor plan, a homeowner can increase the amount of space that can be used while in the kitchen and make it easier to open cabinets and other storage spaces that a kitchen can have.



If a homeowner chooses to open the kitchen's floor plan, they also allow for the third way of increasing kitchen storage since they are better suited to incorporate an island into their kitchen. A kitchen island offers an opportunity to include more cabinets, shelving, or even appliance garages into the kitchen, freeing up counter space and improving the quality of the kitchen experience.



