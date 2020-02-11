FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. Informs Buyers How to Choose the Perfect Kitchen Cabinet Hardware

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- As a reliable provider of full kitchen renovation in and around Bucks County, PA, the design experts at FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. are familiar with any home remodeling project's long list of options, especially when it comes to kitchen cabinets.



Cabinet hardware goes beyond visually pleasing aesthetics; it helps keep cabinets clean and protects their finish. Even relatively small hardware embellishments can have a substantial impact on a kitchen's look and feel. FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. offers a few considerations to homeowners looking to upgrade their kitchen cabinets.



Contemporary design trends skew toward a balanced blend of both knobs and pulls, although their finishes should remain consistent throughout the kitchen. It's imperative to highlight the metal accents throughout the area, such as the faucets and lighting fixtures. Homeowners should use the cabinet finish as a reference point when choosing the type of hardware finish. For example, warm-toned cabinets tend to look best with bronze, gold, or black hardware, while lighter-color cabinets can pair well with silver or pewter hardware. While there are a wide array of mix-and-match options available, FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co.'s design experts can provide a consultation to help any homeowners achieve their desired look and feel in their kitchen.



Other factors that can help homeowners determine the optimal style for their kitchen hardware include cabinet lines — squared or curved — countertop edges, and fixtures. Homeowners can create a uniform or eccentric look by matching or contrasting the existing shapes around their kitchen.



Appearance informs the entire space, but comfort and functionality are of chief importance. Individuals interested in customized kitchen design services throughout Bucks County and the surrounding areas are encouraged to contact FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. today.



