FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. Offers Remodel Ideas That Will Help Open Up the Kitchen

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The kitchen is arguably the most used room in the entire home, which means that functionality is the name of the game. Yet, it's easy for a kitchen to feel cramped, making for an unpleasant cooking and dining experience. If a kitchen starts feeling more like a closet than a place to prepare food and commune with friends and family, FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co.'s kitchen design service in Bucks County can help homeowners without adding square footage.



If there's an adjoining wall that separates the kitchen and a dining area, consider having it removed to open up the area. Or only a section of it can be taken out, creating a space for a breakfast bar that doubles as a place to dine and perform food prep. Backless stools can remain tucked underneath the new counter, providing more seating without having furniture in the way of foot traffic. Replace the top cupboard with open shelving to give the room some breathing room without compromising a place to store glassware and dishes. Also, repainting a dark-colored kitchen with a lighter shade to help make the room feel more breezy.



Working in a kitchen with limited space is hard enough, but add dim lighting to the mix, and it's a nightmare — but this company has a solution. Recessed lighting is an excellent way to save space, and under-cabinet lighting brings more attention to the counter space. Flush wall mount lighting provides overhead light without making the room feel claustrophobic.



With proper planning and a bit of innovation, homeowners can take the kitchen from an area they can't wait to leave to a space they'll never want to. Individuals looking for more information about a full kitchen renovation in Bucks County, PA, are encouraged to contact Fine Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. today.



About FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co.

With over 60 years of cabinetry design and remodeling experience, FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. has been offering the finest cabinetry designs and solutions to the people of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. They also offer a complimentary in-home design service with their very qualified and talented design professionals.



For more details, visit http://www.finecabinetryllc.com/.