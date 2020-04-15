FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. Providing Coronavirus (COVID-19) Prevention Advice & Suggestions

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. is well known for high-quality kitchen remodeling services in Bucks County, as well as their commitment to the safety and health of their customers and community members. Amid this current time of uncertainty and turmoil, FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. wants to help as much as possible and keep people in the area informed on how they can stay healthy and safe from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The company wishes to convey some vital information regarding COVD-19 and provide some advice from some of the world's most trusted health authorities.



According to both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is a severe respiratory disease that is spread from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes. It is highly contagious and pervasive worldwide. Common symptoms of Coronavirus include fever, dry coughs, and shortness of breath. While many may be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, the most susceptible individuals are those with respiratory issues and weakened immune systems, as well as the elderly. Currently, the CDC recommends that everyone, for the next eight weeks, practice social distancing by remaining three to six feet away from others and refraining from attending events with over 50 attendees. The White House COVID-19 task force recommends avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people.



FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. would also like to provide their community with some preventative tips from the CDC and WHO to slow the spread of COVID-19. All individuals should be aware of their health and symptoms and should inform local medical professionals if they experience any acute symptoms or believe they can come in contact with a coronavirus carrier. However, many can avoid that call by taking some straightforward precautions. Everyone should wash their hands with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds before meals, after meals, and after using the restroom or sneezing. They should also sneeze and cough into tissues and immediately dispose of them. People should avoid touching their faces, eyes, noses, and mouths as much as possible and clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas of their homes, including door knobs, handles, and countertops.



FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. is not just a company dedicated to providing customers with excellent custom cabinets in Bucks County. They are a team of neighbors wanting to help keep their community secure and healthy during this challenging and frightening time. They are waiting to take calls and offer their assistance in any way possible. Call FINE Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Co. today for more information and prevention tips.



