Fine Dining Is the Name of the Game at Cobblers Cove

Kingston upon Thames, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Fine dining is quickly becoming one of the draws of The Essential Hotel Collection's Caribbean getaway, Cobblers Cove. As one of only five hotel and restaurants asked to join the prestigious Relais & Chateaux organization, Cobblers Cove can offer guests the ideal blending of Barbadian luxury and an exploration of the island's cuisine.



Cobblers Cove is pleased to invite guests to enjoy a culinary Joie De Vivre here in Barbados. By planning a gourmet retreat to the hotel, guests will be given the exceptional and unique treatment they have come to appreciate from a selection from Essential Hotels Collection range of locales.



The gourmet retreat will introduce guests to the culinary team at Cobblers Cove, which consists of Sous Chef Carlisle Cumberbatch, Sous Chef Jason Joseph, and award winning Executive Chef Michael Harrison, who will lead a tasting adventure that provides cooking demonstrations, guided excursions to local vegetable and herb markets, and a trip out to sea with Barker, the hotel's own fisherman, to get a first hand view of how the freshest catch is brought back to the restaurant.



The exquisite Terrace Restaurant at Cobblers Cove will tantalise the taste buds as traditional French cuisine gets a hit of Caribbean flavour with locally sourced ingredients and spices. The impeccable service shines through as the elegance of the surroundings melds with the Caribbean warmth and welcome. Well thought out wine lists ensure that each dish is paired perfectly from the aperitif to the dessert and after dinner drinks.



As part of the exclusive Relais & Chateaux organization, a gourmet retreat to Cobblers Cove will also allow guests to take part in exchange dining at two of the other luxury resort members of Relais & Chateaux organization on the island. And guests on a gourmet retreat to the hotel will receive a complimentary edition of the Relais & Chateaux cookbook as a gift to commemorate your stay at Cobblers Cove.



About The Essential Hotel Collection

The Essential Hotel Collection is the UK's link to the luxurious Cobblers Cove and a range of exclusive Caribbean getaways. To learn more about their collection of Caribbean hotels, visit the website at http://www.essentialhotelcollection.co.uk.



