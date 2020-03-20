Fine Fragrances Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead : Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, MANE, Symrise, Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Fine Fragrances Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, MANE, Symrise, Takasago Electric, Inc., Robertet SA, Amway, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Avon Products, Inc, Clarins, CavinKare Group, T.Hasegawa Inc. among others.



Global fine fragrances market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing consumer preference toward convenience foods.



Drivers and Restraints of the Fine Fragrances market



Increase in demand for consumer products is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for natural flavors and fragrances drives the growth of the market

Rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods is propelling the market growth

Increasing consumer disposable income along with rapid industrialization act also act as a market driver



Market Restraints:



Compliance with quality and regulatory standards is hindering the market growth

Numerous arable lands have also been transformed into monoculture farming lands to nurture a single crop or plant gain a particular oil is restricting the market growth



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. Company profile section of players such as Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, MANE, Symrise, Takasago Electric, Inc., Robertet SA, Amway, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Avon Products, Inc, Clarins, CavinKare Group, T.Hasegawa Inc. among others.



Key Developments in the Market:



In 2019, Givaudan has acquired Drom so that they can expand its presence and become leader in the global fragrances market and deliver a valuable proposition to its customers

In January 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. acquired 60% of the shares of Mighty CO. LTD. who is a leading savory solutions provider in Thailand so that the company can continue its strategy growth in Southeast Asia



Fine Fragrances MARKET Segmentation:



By Ingredient



Synthetic

Natural



By Applications



Spray Perfumes

Body Care

Home Care

Cosmetics

Soaps & Detergents

Incense



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fine Fragrancesare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Fine Fragrances Manufacturers



Fine Fragrances Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Fine Fragrances Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



