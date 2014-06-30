Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Ongoing economic difficulties negatively affected sales of luxury spirits in Italy, whilst fine wines and champagne showed they could resist the economic downturn more strongly. The inflow of tourists continued to boost demand for fine wines and champagne, and domestic demand continued for fine wines, which still recorded a positive performance in both volume and current value terms in 2013. Sales of fine wines were sustained by domestic demand for products above EUR30, purchased by wine-loving...
Euromonitor International's Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
