New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- In 2013, fine wines/champagnes and spirits in South Korea saw retail value growth of 13%. The market slowed down compared to 2012. South Korean people previously have tended to drink excessively and wanted strong liquor like whisky, but this trend has been changing so that it is now an enjoyable rather than an extreme pastime. As more and more consumers tend to enjoy milder wines, champagnes and spirits for cocktails more often, rum, vodka, wine and champagne have been gaining popularity.
Euromonitor International's Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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