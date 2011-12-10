Fineline Millwork Announces New Alternative to Expensive Exterior Wood Shutters

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2011 -- Fineline Millwork announces the launch of a new product line. The Value Collection is a line of high quality wooden shutters that are a suitable alternative to the more expensive wooden shutters found online and offline.



Exterior window shutters can add curb appeal to any home while also increasing its overall value. Many homes today are not built with quality exterior shutters. The staff at Fineline Millwork will help consumers determine the best style for their home that will also add to its overall appeal. Another product offered as part of the new Value Collection product line are garden planters.



Garden planters offer numerous benefits for those consumers that are unable or uninterested in having a large garden. By setting small boxes on window-sills or porches, anyone can grow specific plants and vegetables that they would like. Garden planters are available from Fineline Millwork in cedar, PVC and composite materials.



Exterior wood shutters from this company are handcrafted from western red cedar. Each piece can be custom made to fit any home window and style. The specific wood used naturally repels insects and is tolerant of harsh weather conditions. This means that consumers will enjoy affordable wood shutters for their home that will remain beautiful throughout the life of the home as well.



Fineline Millwork is the preferred company for affordable, quality wooden window shutters, brackets, window flower boxes and garden planters in North Carolina. The new Value Collection product line is the perfect alternative for consumers who enjoy the expensive Premium Collection, but are adding on to their home while on a budget.



Fineline Millwork is a North Carolina based manufacturer and retailer that specializes in wooden shutters, flower boxes and brackets. The company also offers composite and PVC products, all are created in the United States. Find more information on Fineline Millwork by visiting http://www.finelinemillwork.com. For more information on exterior wood shutters from the new Value Collection offered by Fineline Millwork, contact Mitchell Browning via email at mailto:mb@finelinemillwork.com or phone at 1-800-939-9271