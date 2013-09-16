Finest Workers Announces 2014 Musical Festival

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Finest Workers UK Ltd., has announced plans for a brand-new music festival set to descend on the UK in August 2014. The inaugural P Festival will be two-day event in the same vein as the popular V Festival, Glastonbury and RockNess events that happen every year.



In fielding questions regarding why the UK needs another music festival, Finest Workers representative Marvin Guzman said their event would be different in that it is focused on the Filipino community in the UK.



"Finest Workers UK Ltd is promoting and producing an event similar to V Festival and the Scottish RockNess Festival – but our main target is Filipino," Guzman said. "In addition, our event will be free and open to all."



An exact line-up has not yet been determined, but Finest Workers UK Ltd. is currently working on bringing well-known artists in for the event. It is assumed that most of the artists will be well known to the Filipino community; perhaps some will hail directly from the Philippines as well. The idea is to provide Filipinos living in the UK with a cultural and musical event tailored to them.



Should the festival prove as successful as Finest Workers hopes it will be, P Festival is likely to return again in successive years. With an estimated size of more than 300,000, the Filipino community in the UK can likely support the event without a problem.



Those who might be interested in attending should keep their eyes and ears open for further information as it becomes available. Finest Workers will be announcing the artist line-up as soon as it is finalised. In the meantime, they will also be working on details for a proposed venue large enough to handle the anticipated crowds. The festival will run from approximately 10 AM to midnight on Saturday, August 9 and 10, 2014.



About Finest Workers UK Ltd.

As an event promotion company, Finest Workers UK Ltd. is committed to bringing high quality entertainment opportunities to the UK that are both affordable and adhere to high ethical standards. Finest Workers UK Ltd. is a London-based company established in 2011 for this purpose. It is a subsidiary of the medical employment recruiting company of the same name. If you would like more information about the P Festival or the company in general, you may contact them using the information provided below.



Finest Workers UK Ltd.

Contact: Mr M Guzman

Address: 75 Meadow road London United Kingdom RM7 0LR

Email: marvinukes@finestworkers.co.uk

http://www.finestworkers.com

Phone: 44 7889 171595