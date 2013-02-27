Finex Accounting and Tax Services Set to Help Clients with Recent Changes in Tax Code

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Finex Accounting and Tax Services, the popular online certified tax professionals, are set to help clients benefit from, and comply with the latest changes in the tax code. The beginning of 2013 witnessed the passing of the American Taxpayer Relief Act (ATRA), and with it comprehensive reforms. This comes as good news to millions of taxpayers throughout the country seeking quality tax services to mitigate tax liability, maximize returns and more.



The American Taxpayer Relief Act, signed into law by President Obama on January 2nd, 2013, is set to change tax rates at certain income levels, extend tax credits for some families, and much more. For example, many tax deductions and credits have been phased out for incomes over $250,000. In addition, a number of tax rate changes have been brought about not just by the ATRA, but also through the expiration of various Bush era tax cuts. As tax service experts, Finex Accounting and Tax Services are dedicated to offering filing and tax preparation services, fully compliant with the new changes.



Finex Accounting and Tax Services, through their popular website CertifiedTaxPro.com, are dedicated to informing their clients of what changes this year will affect them and how to process the new reforms in their favor. They continuously monitor federal, state, and local tax law changes, including the new ATRA reforms, to best serve their clients with tailor-made tax solutions, including instant tax services. As this year’s tax season continues, Finex Accounting and Tax Services is committed to utilizing their team of tax accountant professionals to best serve their clients unique tax needs throughout 2013 and beyond.



About Finex Accounting and Tax Services

The firm of Finex Accounting and Tax Services are certified tax professionals. They specialize in providing skilled accounting, taxation, and business consulting. They offer their efficient and expert solutions to individuals, businesses, partnerships, non-profit organizations and more. Their services include multiple specialty services to satisfy client’s unique needs. As leaders in accounting and tax services with many years of experience, they are in good standing with multiple professional organizations, including the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). For more information, visit http://www.certifiedtaxpro.com or call them toll free at 1-866-TAX-FACTS (1-866-829-3228).