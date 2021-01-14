Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- The global FinFET Technology Market is predicted to gain a market value of USD 58.48 Billion by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.8% during the projected timeframe, according to the recent analysis by Emergen Research. The advantages conferred by the chipsets designed by FinFET technology such as operation on low voltages and quick processing speeds of the chips is foreseen to propel the market growth substantially over the forecast timespan. The extensive application of these chips in wearable devices, observing an increased demand from the consumers is predicted to further fuel the industry's expansion.



Remarkable properties of FinFET Technology include enhanced technical flexibility, suppressed short channel effect, progressive current flow, and increased portability. These properties are augmenting the demand for market technology among the key manufacturers. Additionally, the automotive industry vertical is actively deploying this technology in semiconductors and microprocessor chips in cars to confer augmented features to the consumers, thereby extending FinFET Technology's application in the automotive sector. However, the design procedures' complexity is predicted to impede market growth over the projected timeframe.



Key Highlights from the Report:



The CPUs segment commanded the industry's revenue growth in 2019 and is forecast to maintain its top place due to the similarity in features with the processors used in smartphones. Throughout the forecast timeframe, the GPU segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR. The soaring application of AR and VR tech in gaming consoles is expected to drive the segment's growth.

The 10 nm technology is extensive widely in low-power and high-performance application due to its enhanced reliability. The 14 nm technology is predicted to register a significant growth rate due to technological advancements in the automotive and electronics sectors.

Consumer electronics is the crucial revenue-generating segment due to smartphones' escalating requirement with advanced processors to boost the day-to-day activity. Due to the rapid usage of cloud storage and high-speed computing, the high-end network segment is forecast to register a significant rate.

The rising penetration of mobile phones and other advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, North America is forecasted to command the market growth of FinFET technology. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to register the highest growth rate during the timespan owing to the growing demand for smartphones and augmented adoption of IoT and the availability wearable equipped with artificial intelligence in the region.

Prominent companies operating in the industry include MediaTek, Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., ARM Limited,Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the market based on type, technology, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Network Processor

GPU

CPU

MCU

SoC

FPGA



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



7nm

10nm

14nm

16nm

20nm

22nm



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive

High-End Networks

Consumer Electronics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA



The following are the main reasons to buy the Global FinFET Technology Market report:



The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.



The report considers the following market growth estimation timeline:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

