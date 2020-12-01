Finger Ring Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Bvlgari, Harry Winston, Damiani

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Global Finger Ring Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Some of the key players profiled in the report are Tiffany&Co (United States), Cartier (France), Bvlgari (Italy), VanCleef&Arpels (France), Harry Winston (United States), DERIER (France), Damiani (Italy), Boucheron (France), MIKIMOTO (Japan) and SWAROVSKI (Europe). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Lukfook (Hong Kong), Chowtaiseng (China), Yuyuan (China), Kimberlite (United States), Chow Tai Fook (Hong Kong) and Laofengxiang (China).



Finger Ring is a round metal band worn as a jewelry. It can be made of gold, silver or platinum. The people wear it as an ornament or the display of wealth. The ring is also the symbolic function of marriage and worn on the left hand in some countries. Due to the rise in disposable income and its uses in functions such as marriage there is rise in demand of the product.



Market Drivers

- Changing Style Statement Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

- Emphasizing on Innovative Designs for Finger Ring

- Increasing Demand from Fashion Industry



Market Trend

- Improved Lifestyle in Emerging Economies

- Increasing Demand for Customized Finger Ring



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with Finger Rings

- Limited Raw Materials Available



Opportunities

- Increasing Disposable Income in Low and Middle-Income Countries

- Increasing Online Market for Jewelry

- Rising Focus Among Millennial



Challenges

- Lack of Acceptance in Low Income Group

- Fluctuating Raw Material Prizes



The Finger Ring market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



