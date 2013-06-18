Fingerlakes Web Design & SEO Announces Name Change and More DIY Options

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Fingerlakes Web Design & SEO, a renowned corporation when it comes to improving web presence of the businesses across the globe, today announced the change of name from Fingerlakes Web Design & SEO to Fingerlakes Web Design Solutions. On the occasion, the company also introduced a range of new DIY options and tools. The same are available on the website of the company. According to the sources, the introduction of new DIY services has resulted in marked drop in the percentage of services that the company does for the clients.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the change of name of our company from Fingerlakes Web Design & SEO to Fingerlakes Web Design Solutions. With the same, we would also like to confirm that we have added a range of new Do It Yourself features and tools on the website in recent past so you would be able to improve your digital world presence with ease and in a cost effective manner.” Sources confirmed that the company also made a few alterations on their website to improve mobile compatibility.



If experts are to be believed, the number of individuals building their own websites for their businesses have been on the rise, and easy availability of tools for the purpose is seen as the major reason behind it. When contacted, Ruth Martin the Owner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fingerlakes Web Design Solutions said, “We are changing with the times. Since we have seen more use for DIY options for web design, and less use for web designers, we have brought out resources to help individuals build their own sites, for a fraction of the cost of having their site built for them.”



About Fingerlakes Web Design Solutions

Fingerlakes Web Design Solutions is a small, independently owned web design company that focuses on providing DIY tools, tips, and resources for individuals to design and build their own custom websites. This is especially for those who cannot afford the services of huge web design firms.



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Ruth Martin

Email: support@fingerlakeswebdesign101.com

Address: Penn Yan, NY

Website: http://fingerlakeswebdesign101.com